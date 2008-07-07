British boxers aim to be lords of the ring

By Martyn Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Four years ago Amir Khan could have been forgiven for feeling a bit lonely in Athens: after all he was the only British boxer to qualify.

Khan went on to win a silver medal, became a household name, turned professional shortly afterwards and is now tipped for a world title fight in the not-too-distant future.

Four years on, eight British fighters are heading for Beijing and their head coach is predicting Britain's best Olympic medal haul from the boxing ring.

Since pre-qualification came into force for the 1992 Barcelona Games, Britain has never had so many boxers through to the Olympics.

Four of the eight earned their tickets to China through the world championships, including lightweight Frankie Gavin who became Britain's first world amateur champion in Chicago last November.

"Not only did we qualify four boxers, we came away with three medals and Frankie became the first fighter in the history of British boxing to win the world championship," the team's head coach Terry Edwards told Reuters.

Edwards, a coaching veteran of three Olympic Games and five world championships, works with the team at amateur boxing's base in Sheffield.