Formula One takes a step in the dark

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One takes a step into the dark this season with new faces and new races, including the first to be held at night in Singapore.

That floodlit grand prix in late September will be a highlight of the 18-round season that starts in Australia on March 16, with the city state also witnessing the sport's first street race in Asia.

Using public roads snaking around the Marina Bay area, organizers say the track will be almost four times brighter than a typical stadium.

Nearly 1,500 projectors linked by 108 km of cabling will produce enough light to meet High Definition television broadcast standards.

Drivers, some of whom raised concerns about safety and visibility when the night race was first mooted, are generally relaxed about the prospect now.

"I never experienced a night race before so it's a new challenge for everyone, for the drivers and engineers and (governing) FIA," said Toyota's Jarno Trulli.

"I hope that we just take into account that the safety is the most important thing, and as long as we have enough light I am happy to race anywhere," added the Italian.