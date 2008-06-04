Fuel prices push Britons towards pedal power
By Kate Kelland
LONDON (Reuters) - Natalie Steed knew it was time for a change when her aging car ground to a halt in a country lane while she was on holiday in southern England last month.
With fuel prices hitting record highs, adding to already painful costs of road taxes, maintenance, tolls and parking, a switch to pedal power was a natural response.
"Buying another car just seemed like such a ridiculous thing to do," Steed told Reuters.
"Even without the actual cost of buying it, I'd have to spend a 1,000 pounds year before I even went anywhere in it, and I can do almost everything I need to on a bike."
Steed, a mother of two who lives and works in London, instead bought what she calls a "bike with a boat on the front" -- a Danish-made Christiania three-wheeled transporter bike with a cargo box attached -- on which she can do the school run, the shopping and commute to work.
"It's the road equivalent of rowing," she said.
And compared to the average annual cost of running a family car in Britain -- currently 6,250 pounds ($12,300), according to the Automobile Association (AA) -- the 1,400 pound ($2,755) cost of the "boat bike" and accessories pales into insignificance.
According to the Cyclists' Touring Club (CTC), the UK's national cycling organization, many thousands more Britons are expected to abandon their cars in favor of bikes with fuel prices at record highs. Continued...