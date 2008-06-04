Fuel prices push Britons towards pedal power

By Kate Kelland

LONDON (Reuters) - Natalie Steed knew it was time for a change when her aging car ground to a halt in a country lane while she was on holiday in southern England last month.

With fuel prices hitting record highs, adding to already painful costs of road taxes, maintenance, tolls and parking, a switch to pedal power was a natural response.

"Buying another car just seemed like such a ridiculous thing to do," Steed told Reuters.

"Even without the actual cost of buying it, I'd have to spend a 1,000 pounds year before I even went anywhere in it, and I can do almost everything I need to on a bike."

Steed, a mother of two who lives and works in London, instead bought what she calls a "bike with a boat on the front" -- a Danish-made Christiania three-wheeled transporter bike with a cargo box attached -- on which she can do the school run, the shopping and commute to work.

"It's the road equivalent of rowing," she said.

And compared to the average annual cost of running a family car in Britain -- currently 6,250 pounds ($12,300), according to the Automobile Association (AA) -- the 1,400 pound ($2,755) cost of the "boat bike" and accessories pales into insignificance.