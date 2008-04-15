Canoeist fuses cultures for enduring success

By Paul Virgo

ROME (Reuters) - Josefa Idem was a powerful, single-minded athlete in West Germany's flatwater kayak team of the 1980s.

She was also a stranger to the top of the podium in international competition. Her natural talent and determination were taking her only so far.

An elusive quality was missing, one Idem found only when she left her homeland and started competing for Italy after falling in love with her future husband and coach, Guglielmo Guerrini.

"In Germany I was always a very serious athlete, very orientated towards my goals and I neglected my private life. But I didn't win," she told Reuters.

"Italy was undoubtedly the complement I lacked. You have to be determined, but at the same time you also have to know that life is beautiful, life should be lived.

"To come first you have to have a terrible need to win, as well as an awareness that you can survive without it, so you aren't afraid to lose."

Changing colors had an instant impact on Idem's career, spurring her to gold in the 500 meters singles at the 1990 world championships in Poznan in Poland, her first major competition for her new country.