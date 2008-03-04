House on the corner in Latvia had view of Siberia

By Patrick Lannin

RIGA (Reuters) - Pitch-black corridors, the stink of damp and peeling walls give the impression of a medieval dungeon: the Russian writing on heavy metal doors hints at the building's true purpose.

This was the basement of the "House on the Corner," the headquarters of the KGB secret police in Latvia.

The building, a satellite of the notorious Lyubyanka in Moscow, is soon to be vacated by the Latvian state police and some are campaigning for it to become a place of remembrance for those who suffered during 50 years of Soviet occupation.

Former Soviet dissident Janis Rozkalns remembers being brought from his detention cell on the first floor to the basement, now full of old furniture and chunks of rusting metal.

"We walked past cells like this, the showers were at the end of the corridor where in the days of Stalin people were shot," he said, standing in a disused detention chamber.

"I can only envisage that there should be a memorial museum here. I am very unhappy that this place is in a complete mess, history has been partly destroyed here," said Rozkalns, who was arrested in 1983 for anti-Soviet agitation and sent to a Siberian prison camp.

The KGB's predecessor moved in 1940 after dictator Josef Stalin forcibly incorporated Latvia into the Soviet Union.