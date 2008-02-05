A year after battle for Baghdad, boys play ball

By Ahmed Rasheed and Wisam Mohammed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Naser Abdul-Ameer watched his four sons kick a soccer ball around the popular al-Zahra park in Baghdad's predominantly Sunni Arab western Karkh area. It's a trip they make weekly. A year ago it was unimaginable.

"It would have been like committing suicide," said the 45-year-old Finance Ministry employee from across the Tigris in the sprawling Shi'ite slum district of Sadr City in Baghdad's northeast.

Though far from stable, Baghdad's streets are inching back to normal a year after Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki launched Operation Imposing Law, as Baghdad's death toll from sectarian violence and insurgency was spiraling out of control.

A precursor to U.S. President George W. Bush's "surge" of 30,000 extra troops to Iraq, the operation is slowly changing the city.

Lovers stroll along the banks of the Tigris River, families play in amusement parks and it's standing-room only in some university lecture halls.

Streets are clogged with traffic and even some new car sales rooms report a brisk trade, all unthinkable a year ago.

"Before the security plan, I held my breath every time I left my house, expecting a bomb," said Abdul-Ameer.