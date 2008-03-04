Mark Webber fears more crashes after rule change

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON (Reuters) - Australian Mark Webber fears Formula One bosses will have to make some tough calls to ensure driver safety in a season that could see more crashes than before.

The Red Bull racer's concern stems from the introduction of an innocuous-looking box of tricks called a standard ECU, the electronic control unit best described as the car's nerve centre.

All cars have the same sealed device fitted this year, allowing the governing FIA to outlaw the traction control systems and other so-called 'driver aids' that have made the cars easier to handle in the past.

Many drivers welcome that, feeling that they will be able to show off their talent better and reap the rewards for their skill, but there is some trepidation about what will happen when the weather turns bad.

That is when traction control comes into its own, helping the driver to keep the car on the track.

"No question about it, there will be more crashes. We've seen it in testing. There are more guys going off, there are more red flags, and that is going to happen in races -- that is 100 percent sure," said Webber when the new Red Bull was launched in January.

"There will be some venues where it's going to be very tricky for us," added the Australian, who made clear he was up for the challenge anyway.