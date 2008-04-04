Palestinians to deploy to West Bank proving ground

By Adam Entous and Wael al-Ahmed

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) - A new security campaign is taking shape in the northern West Bank that Washington sees as a proving ground for Palestinian forces to operate with less Israeli interference and rein in militants.

U.S. and European officials said a deployment in the city of Jenin would begin within weeks using existing members of President Mahmoud Abbas's National Security Forces and police.

Jenin, long a militant bastion and the site of a bloody battle with Israeli forces in 2002, will be a high-profile test of Abbas's ability to curb militants in return for an end to Israeli occupation of the West Bank and a Palestinian state.

Those issues are at the heart of efforts by U.S. President George W. Bush to secure a peace deal this year.

Washington wants the Jenin deployment to go beyond combating lawlessness to "going after the terrorist organizations there," a senior U.S. official said.

With soaring unemployment, Jenin's security campaign would be accompanied by a series of development projects, officials said. Washington wants to show progress on security and economic development in the West Bank before Bush visits Israel in May.

U.S.-backed peace talks were launched in November with the goal of reaching a statehood deal before Bush leaves office in January, but Washington says neither side is doing enough to meet their obligations under a peace "road map."