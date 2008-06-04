Senegal farmers see long road to rice revolution

By Alistair Thomson

RICHARD TOLL, Senegal (Reuters) - Senegal wants to transform this baking hot valley into a rice bowl for Africa but farmers scrabbling in the dirt with hand-made hoes say the grand plan will take more than fine words.

Faced with surging world prices for imported rice, the staple for millions of poor people in the West African country, President Abdoulaye Wade unveiled plans in April to raise rice output fivefold in a year.

This week Wade joined world leaders at a U.N. summit on the global food crisis in Rome, where they pledged to tear down trade barriers and invest in farming in poor countries under an emergency plan to eliminate hunger and ensure food for everyone.

"The land here is very good, but we lack resources," said Abdoulaye Ba. He caressed the earth with one hand as he knelt to dig out onions with the other using a hoe fashioned from a short length of steel rod of the type used to reinforce concrete.

Ba has little time for the president's "Great Agricultural Offensive for Food and Abundance," known by its French acronym GOANA, which also aims to ramp up maize, manioc and other crops.

"I hear about GOANA on the radio and the television, but we've been doing GOANA since long ago," said Ba, who will start harvesting his green field of rice in the next fortnight.

"This government doesn't encourage farmers -- it needs to help them. As for me, I'm dispirited."