Ghana ruling party faces rough ride to polls

By Daniel Flynn

ACCRA (Reuters) - Weaving his yellow taxi through the traffic-choked streets of Accra, James Osie says Ghana's ruling party has grown fat on the money of the people.

That's why he wants it to stay in office after December's elections.

"The guys in power have already chop (eaten) so they won't chop too much more," said Osie, slipping into West African pidgin English. "The others, they are too hungry. They will spend a long time stealing before they think of us."

The centre-right New Patriotic Party (NPP) had been expected to romp home in this year's presidential and parliamentary polls, thanks to an economic boom during its eight years in power.

With Africa enjoying its strongest growth in four decades, Ghana's prospects are amongst the brightest on the continent.

As the world's second largest cocoa exporter and Africa's second biggest gold producer, high commodity prices have boosted investment. Whoever succeeds President John Kufuor, a tall Christian known as the gentle giant, will oversee Ghana's entry into the oil club as offshore fields start up in 2010.

But storm clouds -- from soaring international food and fuel prices to power shortages and allegations of corruption -- are threatening to overshadow the NPP's record and leave it fighting to stay in office.