Arrows rain in Kenyan battles despite peace talks

By David Lewis

CHEBILAT, Kenya (Reuters) - The Kalenjin militiamen emerged from across the maize fields and, having sharpened their machetes and checked their quivers were full of arrows, said they were ready to do battle.

Across the road, the Kisii had taken a beating over the last few days but they regrouped with reinforcements and then prowled the main road, looking for the enemy, determined to retake the torched village.

Piercing war cries then rang out as hundreds of fighters shot arrows and hurled rocks and sharpened sticks at each other, torching buildings not already razed to the ground.

A handful of policemen fired a few shots and then looked on as the clashes raged.

The pitched battle in western Kenya on Sunday was just one episode in violence that has rocked the country and, although initially over disputed elections, has degenerated into tribal clashes over land, wealth and plain old revenge.

Over 900 people have been killed and another 300,000 displaced by bloodshed that has dented Kenya's reputation as a haven of stability and economic progress in the region.

"We voted and our candidate won," said Kalenjin warrior Antony Chepkwony, a supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga, as he showed off his poisoned arrows before the fighting began.