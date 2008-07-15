In slowdown, chairmaker finds comfort in tradition

By Peter Graff

PRINCES RISBOROUGH (Reuters) - When the rest of Britain's furniture trade headed to China for mountains of cheap leather sofas to slake the demand of a raging housing boom, Edward Tadros had a different plan.

A third-generation furniture maker from a traditional English chairmaking region in the Chiltern Hills, Tadros opened up a high-tech factory in southern England making wooden chairs in old-fashioned styles.

He stuck with traditional designs and a choice of custom upholstery, appealing to an older segment of the market rather than first-time buyers in their 20s and 30s with access to easy credit who thronged showrooms during the housing boom.

So far his has been a resilient niche.

"If people are building houses willy-nilly, it's got to be good for us," he told Reuters. "But just because they aren't building or moving, it doesn't have to be the disaster that people think."

Home improvement chains across Europe are struggling as shoppers cut back on spending amid rising fuel and food costs. Few have been hit harder or faster than the furniture sector in Britain, now largely made up of the sort of importers that once helped put many British manufacturers out of business.

Sofa firm ScS upholstery, with 96 shops, was bought by private equity firm Sun Capital Partners this month for a nominal sum after its shares lost more than 90 percent of their value this year. Shareholders are likely to get nothing.