Earthquake shakes up German coal mining

By Kerstin Gehmlich

SAARWELLINGEN, Germany (Reuters) - German pensioner Erika Ihiebert has lived with minor earth tremors caused by coal mining for years. But when her chimney collapsed nearly two weeks ago, she had had enough.

"I thought I would die. It felt like the ceiling was going to come down on me," said Ihiebert, 68. "You see earthquakes on TV. That's bad enough, but at least, those are caused by nature. Ours are man-made. This must stop."

Ihiebert and her neighbors in the southwestern state of Saarland were hit by a tremor measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale last month.

It caused meter-long cracks in buildings in the town of Saarwellingen, cut power and pushed heavy blocks off a church steeple -- shortly after a group of children had stood underneath.

RAG Deutsche Steinkohle, the firm that runs the mine near Saarwellingen, acknowledges that mining in the area is causing tremors.

They are caused when sandstone layers above mining holes break, creating waves that make the ground above vibrate.

RAG was quick to announce a halt to mining.