Remote Tajik outpost on front line of drugs war

By Maria Golovnina

PANJI POYON, Tajikistan (Reuters) - Tajik soldiers squint through the sun and dust at the slowly approaching silhouette of an Afghan truck rumbling across a river bridge.

"Documents! What's your cargo?" barks one as the heavily loaded truck pulls over at a control point on the river Panj which separates Tajikistan from Afghanistan.

In a trailer nearby, a customs official leafs through papers as Afghan drivers wait outside in the shadow of their trucks. A swallow swoops in and settles in a nest above his head.

This desolate outpost, where Russian troops once guarded the Soviet empire's southern frontier, is now on the front line of the global fight against drug trafficking from Afghanistan, the world's biggest heroin producer.

Almost two decades after Tajikistan's independence from Soviet rule in 1991, diplomats and drugs experts say the poor Muslim country may be fighting a battle it cannot win as corruption seeps deeper into society.

Western powers worry that drugs-related corruption may undermine stability in this tiny but strategic country whose calm is key to Western efforts to build law and order in Afghanistan.

"It's something that's definitely frightening," said a senior Western diplomat in Tajikistan who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.