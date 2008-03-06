Church row exposes splits in Spain before vote

By Joe Ortiz

MADRID (Reuters) - When Spanish bishops advised Catholics on how to vote in next Sunday's election, Spaniards were reminded of the Church's one-time power, but also of how that power has waned.

The advice -- seen as a direct swipe at the policies of the ruling Socialists -- outraged some and rekindled memories of the Church's powerful role during the years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship after the 1936-39 civil war.

But others, like the hundreds of thousands who took part in a rally in favor of the traditional family in December, welcomed the bishops' criticism of Socialist policies like the legalization of gay marriage and laws to make divorce easier.

This divide may surface in Sunday's election, and could be important if the vote is tight. Then, social questions -- like gay marriage, abortion and divorce -- could come to the fore alongside the main campaigning issue, the economy.

In the last surveys published before a pre-election ban on opinion polls came into force, the traditionally Catholic opposition Popular Party (PP) lagged the Socialists by about 4 percentage points.

And looking beyond Sunday, those most concerned by the issues raised in the Church's statement are watching for any signs of backtracking in Spain's liberal society.

"I'm not left-wing at all, really, but I'm worried that if the government changes, we could take a step back on social changes if people like the Church get more influence," said Ivan Diaz, a gay man living in Madrid.