Alfa Romeo out to win younger men's hearts

By Gilles Castonguay

MILAN (Reuters) - Pity the Alfa Romeo. Despite its status as an icon of Italian style and speed, its sales are mediocre, it struggles to exceed a one percent market share in its main European market, and it is losing money.

Even though it has had the culture of motor-racing coursing through its valves and pistons since its inception nearly a century ago, years of poor-quality parts and service have deprived it of the premium status enjoyed by Volkswagen's Audi and BMW.

"While it tries to pitch itself as a premium brand, it doesn't quite make it," said Jonathan Pusket, an analyst at J.D. Power.

When the Fiat group, best known as a maker of cheap, small cars, bought Alfa in 1986, its factories were empty of ideas, with no investment in technology or product development.

Sergio Marchionne, Fiat's chief executive, last year told analysts Alfa "is the hardest asset that we have that we have to work (on)."

Now rising to that challenge is Luca De Meo -- at 40, the youngest executive within the Fiat industrial group -- who brings a badge of success from overseeing the recovery of the Fiat brand.

De Meo's thick hair and modish suits suggest he would be more comfortable riding a scooter than driving a convertible, but success for Alfa will depend on him reinventing the brand magic of the 1950s and 1960s for a younger generation.