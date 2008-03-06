Another hard year ahead for Japanese F1 teams

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON (Reuters) - Just like last year, Japanese Formula One fans approach the new season knowing that their country will have a winner at every race.

As sole tire supplier, success is guaranteed for Bridgestone.

The same cannot be said for the Japanese teams, Toyota and Honda, who face yet another tough year despite their considerable financial muscle and ranking in the global automotive markets.

Under-performing Toyota have only Italian Jarno Trulli's two second places in Malaysia and Bahrain in 2005 to show for well in excess of $1 billion spent since their grand prix debut in 2002.

Last year the car giant scored just 13 points in finishing sixth overall and were beaten by Williams, who use Toyota engines and scored 20 points more.

"We have to do better than we did in 2007," said Toyota motorsport president John Howett at the launch of their new car in January. "We have to work harder, faster and smarter than our competition."

Honda, whose engines were dominant with former champions McLaren and Williams from 1986 to 1991, have had just Briton Jenson Button's 2006 Hungary win to celebrate since they returned as a constructor that same year.