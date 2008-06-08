From WAGs to watches: luxury's soccer pitch

By Katie Reid and Francois Schott

ZURICH (Reuters) - Hosted by Switzerland and Austria, the Euro 2008 soccer tournament lacks the bling of previous events, as Victoria Beckham and her posse of footballers' wives and girlfriends aren't expected.

But even if Beckham and the WAGs stay at home with an unsuccessful England side, the makers of luxury goods still see the three-week tournament as a boon for glamour.

Beyond the marketing power of top players' zealously groomed companions, luxury has seen the global fanbase for football evolve with increasing television rights, and now some brands find soccer an attractive vehicle.

Around 234.7 million people follow football in Europe alone, according to Sport + Markt, a research and consultancy company in international sports business. With matches showing in China and India, companies' sights are set there and beyond.

"Football is acting as a shop window for the luxury brands through the WAGs," said Ron Cregan, business strategy head at brand communications agency Navyblue.

Many players themselves have also embraced the desire to look good, encouraging luxury brands to seek a bigger share of the huge publicity associated with what Brazilian player Pele called the "beautiful game."

Names such as Armani and Dolce & Gabbana have designed clothing for national teams as well as top-flight clubs across Europe and now top Swiss watchmakers Hublot and Ebel are getting in on the act.