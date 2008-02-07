Simona Peycheva fighting back from spinal surgery

By Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA (Reuters) - Simona Peycheva is such a tough character that she passed her driving test despite having a broken foot at the time.

Small wonder, then, that her preparations for a shot at rhythmic gymnastics gold in the Beijing Olympics have not been derailed by surgery on her spine.

"I'll have to overcome many difficulties but I'm ready for that. It's been my daily routine since I was seven," the 22-year-old Bulgarian told Reuters.

Peycheva, who won world titles in three disciplines in 2001 and has remained Bulgaria's most successful gymnast in recent years, underwent surgery on a spinal problem last October but is already back in rigorous training.

"I'm spending around seven hours in the hall, six days a week," she said.

The Bulgarian, who weighs 39 kg, thrives on competition and has coped with painful injury before.

She broke her right foot in June 2002 but continued competing after having pain-killing injections. She passed her driving test in August of the same year and won two gold medals (ball and clubs) and silver (rope) at the World Cup in Stuttgart in the November.