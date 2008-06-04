Italy's Campari eyes developing markets for growth

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

CANALE D'ALBA, Italy (Reuters) - With an eye on evolving tastes in developing markets, Campari is hoping to buckle a gin brand onto its belt as the sixth biggest player in wines and spirits pursues growth despite a downturn.

Campari, a nearly 150 year-old business which guards its secret recipe for Italy's well-known bitter red aperitif jealously, is looking to grow through acquisitions in emerging markets, like eastern Europe, Latin America and potentially Asia.

"There is a migration where the population passes from a drink of a lower level to a higher one, this is an interesting market," said Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz during a visit to the cellar for Campari's Enrico Serafino wines.

At the international level of the spirits industry, the most premium brands represent a strong profitability and growth.

"In Brazil, we're seeing consumers moving away from cachaca into more premium local brands," he told Reuters, referring to a rum. "In eastern Europe, China and India, you have western premium brands which are growing quite fast."

In its Italian home market, Campari -- which has doubled its turnover in the past five years to just under 1 billion euros ($1.56 billion) -- is benefiting from an "extended aperitivo," where younger consumers get together for a drink and food at a bar rather than going to a restaurant.

The Campari business began at a cafe in Milan when drinks maker Gaspare Campari invented the Campari aperitif -- made from an infusion of bitter and aromatic herbs, plants and fruit in alcohol and water -- some time between 1862 and 1867.