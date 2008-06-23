Scerbatihs mixes politics and weightlifting

By Jorgen Johansson

RIGA (Reuters) - Bursting out of his suit and barely fitting into a chair in Latvia's parliament, weightlifter Viktors Scerbatihs is a most distinctive politician.

After winning an Olympic silver medal in 2004, super-heavyweight Scerbatihs aims to go one better in Beijing and earn the title of "the world's strongest man."

"I have wanted to win an Olympic gold since I was 21," he told Reuters in the foyer of Latvia's parliament where he has been a deputy since an election in October 2006.

"I'm not going to say that this is my last chance. Life will go on after the Olympics."

The 33-year-old dwarfs his peers in parliament which has given him permission to skip most sessions so that he can prepare for the Games in August.

When he moves his arms, Scerbatihs looks as though he could burst through the seams of his suit like the Incredible Hulk. His parliamentary colleagues who pass through the foyer wish him the best of luck in Beijing.

Scerbatihs has won the European championship five times and is world champion in the sport's heaviest division, where lifters weigh more than 105 kgs.