Palestinian police reclaim West Bank streets

By Wafa Amr

NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian police are slowly starting to exert control over some West Bank towns, long the domain of hooded gunmen and their automatic rifles, with the aid of Western-backed funding and training.

The security drive, demanded by many Palestinians and which Israel says is a prerequisite for peace, has seen green-bereted security officers bent on enforcing law and order emerge from the chaos of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"When I look at the Palestinian police force, I see a force without resources, but I see a force I believe is professional and has very strongly been politically impartial," said Colin Smith, head of the European Union police mission (EUPOL COPPS) in the Palestinian territories.

The mission is training Palestinian police officers at a centre in the West Bank town of Jericho with donations from the Danish government amounting to 482,660 euros ($700,000).

Smith said he was seeking an additional 1.5 million euros for training and equipment.

Poorly paid, their firepower outclassed by gunmen allied to family clans and factions, and weakened by Israeli raids, many Palestinian police were for years either in the pockets of West Bank gangsters or simply did not bother to turn up for work.

Now they are beginning to win kudos on the streets with better pay, training and weapons provided under a plan by Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad's government to hunt down criminal gangs and restore law and order.