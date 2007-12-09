Lebanese dump has stench of environmental neglect

By Alistair Lyon, Special Correspondent

SIDON, Lebanon (Reuters) - Every day bulldozers pile more garbage on to a mountain of waste on the Sidon seafront in a symbol of Lebanon's environmental problems, aggravated, activists say, by politics, mismanagement and greed.

The dump, towering about 20 meters (60 feet) high near schools, hospitals and apartment blocks in Lebanon's third biggest city, has partially collapsed into the Mediterranean at least twice, prompting complaints from Cyprus, Syria and Turkey after currents swept rubbish on to their beaches.

Last year, an oil spill caused by Israeli bombing of fuel tanks at the Jiyyeh power plant south of Beirut during a 34-day war with Hezbollah guerrillas aroused international concern. However, most of Lebanon's environmental blight is home-grown.

Almost all its sewage is pumped untreated into the sea, with some chemical effluent from relatively small industrial clusters along a 225-km (140-mile) coastline disfigured by uncontrolled land reclamation and haphazard private construction.

Lebanese boast of their country's natural beauty, but many dump litter at roadsides and picnic sites without a second thought.

"It's not any more about blaming Israel," said Greenpeace campaigner Ghalia Fayad. "Look at us, we are the ones who have been harming the environment, way before the Israeli bombing."

The Sidon dump, originally created to dispose of debris from buildings bombed in Israel's 1982 invasion of Lebanon, threatens public health, marine life and the livelihood of fishermen.