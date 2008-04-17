Kenyan runners take freezing road to Beijing

By Steve Keating

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (Reuters) - Kenya's famous distance runners seldom find their road to an Olympic Games slick with ice and buried under a blanket of snow.

That is the path Philip Lagat and Richard Kessio are travelling to Beijing after being forced by political violence to leave the dusty roads of their homeland for the streets of wintry Ann Arbor.

Until touching down in Detroit last month, Lagat and Kessio had never seen snow but they were just glad to leave behind the bloody chaos following Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki's disputed re-election.

With the country split along tribal lines, gangs seized control of the streets and highways.

They included the well-beaten paths of Kenya's running heartland around Eldoret in the Rift Valley where the country's most talented runners, including Lagat and Kessio, lived and trained.

"I saw some terrible things I had never seen in my life, bandits killing people, children," Lagat told Reuters. "For two weeks I did not train...I had to hide."

Weeks of violence claimed at least 1,200 lives, sending Kenya's best runners into hiding.