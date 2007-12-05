Sick Gazans stuck in queue of death

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza (Reuters) - Born last week with a heart defect, Salem al-Masri needs life-saving surgery. But like hundreds in the Gaza Strip, he and his parents have no permit from Israel to exit the enclave to a suitably equipped hospital.

Palestinians suffering serious illnesses have long traveled from Gaza to nearby Israeli hospitals for treatments unavailable at facilities in the territory, which is home to 1.5 million people and was occupied by Israel for 38 years until 2005.

However Israel has tightened border restrictions since Hamas Islamists seized control of the coastal enclave in June. It also prevents access to Gaza by sea or air and has ensured a border crossing into Egypt is mostly shut -- so hundreds like baby Salem cannot get the care that could save lives.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said 29 patients had died in the past six months because they had not managed to secure a permit to travel into Israel. Some 900 other sick Gazans were seeking permission to travel -- 350 of which were gravely ill.

Jamal al-Khudary, a member of parliament and former cabinet minister who heads the Palestinian Popular Campaign to Counter the Siege, said about 1,500 patients needed care outside Gaza.

"Among them there are 350 cases who are just waiting for death," Khudary told Reuters, referring to patients suffering illnesses such as cancer or chronic kidney failure.

Shortages of medicine, equipment and trained personnel, which local officials blame on the long occupation, prevent hospitals in the enclave from matching care available in Israel.