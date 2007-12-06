Boston sheds its "Loserville" tag in a big way

By Mike Shalin

BOSTON (Reuters) - Boston was branded "Loserville" by a newspaper columnist just over a decade ago but a turnaround in the fortunes of its sports teams has transformed it into a city of winners.

The resurgent Boston Celtics have the NBA's best record, the New England Patriots are unbeaten in the NFL this season, the Boston Red Sox won the World Series and the New England Revolution appeared in their third successive MLS Cup final.

Although the Revolution lost the MLS title game 2-1 to Houston Dynamo last month, their fourth successive trip to the league's championship game without a win, they continued to be part of an astounding run by the city's teams.

"All the organizations (in Boston) are doing the right thing," Revolution forward Khano Smith said after the defeat. "I guess it's just coming together at one time. I guess we let them down today.

"It's the Patriots' turn next time and then the Celtics."

The Celtics have the NBA's best record at 14-2, while the 12-0 Patriots of the NFL are threatening to become the first team since the 1972 Miami Dolphins to roll through the regular season unbeaten.

TURNAROUND