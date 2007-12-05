Safer but poor, Iraqis make new demands

By Alaa Shahine

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - At last it is safe enough for Hajj Dawood to sit outside his shop waiting for customers. Unfortunately, there are none.

"People are unemployed so they do not have money to spend on shopping," the 65-year-old shopkeeper told Reuters, seated among boxes of home appliances and wooden desks he offers for sale in the Jisr Diyala district on Baghdad's southeastern outskirts.

Five months ago, Sunni Arab al Qaeda fighters and Shi'ite militants fought over control of the area. Kidnappings were not uncommon and shops and businesses were shut. The trip to the market was dangerous.

Now, it is quiet and shops are reopening. But local officials complain that unemployment is as high as 60 percent and that basic services are dismal. Children play football next to piles of garbage left on the streets to rot.

The mainly Shi'ite district, near where the Diyala river flows into the Tigris on the southeast outskirts of the capital, is an example of a developing pattern in Iraq.

With violence dropping across much of the country, Iraqis are drawing up a new list of demands: instead of asking Iraqi and U.S. forces for protection, they want jobs and improvements to basic services.

District council head Haidar Abdul-Razzaq said that apart from a 900-million Iraqi dinar ($720,000) project to upgrade the water network, the Iraqi government "has not spent a single dinar in the Jisr district since 2003."