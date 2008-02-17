Aging guest workers are fresh poser for Germany

By Naomi Kresge

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is grappling with an unexpected consequence of the industrialized world's aging population: how to integrate its immigrant pensioners.

For decades, the authorities assumed Germany's "guest workers," recruited during the boom years after World War Two, would eventually return home.

It has now woken up to the fact that many of its 2.5 million people of Turkish origin are here to stay, and a large number are nearing retirement.

"For a long time Germany didn't envision itself as a country of immigration," said Ulrika Zabel, an intercultural officer with charity Caritas, which together with private care home operator Vitanas will open Germany's fourth multi-cultural housing centre for elderly people next year in Berlin.

"That caused our problem with seniors -- we didn't expect they would stay."

Mustafa Makinist's father arrived from Turkey in 1973 with plans to work for five years. He stayed on, working as a machine repairman at Siemens for 25 years.

Despite having a house in Turkey, the 68-year-old pensioner still spends half the year in Berlin. Makinist, 40, is planning to rent an apartment there when his father and mother are too old to travel between their adopted and home countries. But he dismissed a common belief that Turkish families care for their elderly relatives in large multi-generational households.