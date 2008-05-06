At 60, Israel a study in contrasts

By Jeffrey Heller

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israelis are celebrating 60 years of statehood in a country of fleeting joy and looming conflict.

Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Chopin and Mahler are on offer among dozens of concerts and comedy shows during the week of festivities to mark the state's foundation in 1948. The Israeli Opera, Kibbutz Orchestra, Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra and Ra'anana Symphonette are in the listings.

Outside some of the venues, security guards will wave hand-held metal detectors and peer into handbags -- precautionary measures against Palestinian suicide bombers.

Although such attacks have tailed off dramatically in recent years, many Israelis cannot find inner peace.

"You know that everything is temporary and life can change in a heartbeat," said Liat Diamant, 25, a student at Tel Aviv University.

"If I focused all the time on the real situation of our country, I probably wouldn't stay here ... but I love the people here -- my friends, my family," she said.

Nowadays cafes and shopping malls -- favorite targets of suicide bombings that peaked at 59 in 2002, two years into a Palestinian uprising -- are packed.