Global markets are challenge for Israel economy

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A tiny country of 7 million people, with few natural resources and surrounded by enemies, Israel has against the odds built an economy that has achieved global status and growth of 5 percent a year since 2003.

A shift to free-market policies in recent years has helped, but much of Israel's growth has been based on entrepreneurs who start technology companies and then take them public or sell them, a model that may be reaching the limits of its economic potential.

Having come this far in the first 60 years of its existence, Israel is now seeking ways to capitalize on its innovative culture by marketing its technology more comprehensively overseas.

"Israeli entrepreneurs are good at playing in global markets because there is no home market," said Shlomo Kalish, founding partner of Jerusalem Global Ventures, one of Israel's oldest venture capital firms. "Globalisation works to our advantage."

China and India, competitors with Israel in the high-tech arena, are becoming fertile markets for its exports, said Zeev Holtzman, chairman of the Israel Venture Capital Research Center and Giza Venture Capital.

"Asia already has become more important as a market for Israeli high tech. But the level of innovative technology that is unique to the Israeli high-tech sector will continue to be the main factor that will keep Israel's edge," Holtzman said.

Israel's economy was established on socialist principles by its early immigrant leaders, mainly from Eastern Europe. The country was known for its kibbutzim -- self-contained collectives where residents worked primarily in agriculture and then in light industry, with just about everything shared.