Mirage of rich Europe lures job-hungry Africans

By Pascal Fletcher

OUAKAM BEACH, Senegal (Reuters) - Like the fabled El Dorado, Europe glitters over the horizon for many poor Africans with its promise of jobs, a better life and escape from poverty.

Lured by this seductive mirage, tens of thousands of Africans trek every year across the deserts of the Sahara or brave the whitecaps of the Atlantic in do-or-die bids to reach Spain or Italy and slip illegally into "fortress" Europe.

"If you're a fisherman here, you're always dreaming of over there," said Ybra Ndiaye, 55, gesturing north over the blue-green waters off Ouakam Beach on Senegal's Cap Vert peninsula. Colorfully painted wooden fishing boats line the strip of sand nestling between rocks and towering cliffs.

This small Lebou fishing community lies adjacent to Les Mamelles, two breast-shaped hills outside the capital Dakar that served for centuries as landmarks for European navigators and explorers -- Portuguese, Spanish, Dutch, French and British -- as they probed southwards down the West African coast.

But these days most human traffic heads north in flotillas of rickety open boats like those on Ouakam Beach.

Wooden craft like these landed more than 30,000 illegal African migrants on the Spanish Canary Islands last year and sent European governments scrambling to try to stem the flood. Authorities believe several thousand Africans die each year trying to migrate to Europe.

Joint air and sea patrolling by EU members has slowed the exodus this year but migration will still be a thorny issue at a Europe-Africa summit this weekend in Lisbon, where African leaders will press for more access to Europe for their citizens.