Egyptian farmers eager to reap wheat bonanza

By Alaa Shahine

EL-ZA'FARAAN, Egypt (Reuters) - Egyptian farmer Fahmi Gaafar says he plans to sell two or three of his four cows because he does not want to plant more clover to feed them.

Nor does he want to plant cotton, a crop that has made some Egyptians rich on and off for some 200 years. "Cotton has become extinct," said Gaafar, 58.

So what does he plan to plant next year? "I will perhaps plant one acre of clover for the remaining cow, and will plant the other seven acres with wheat," he told Reuters at his farm in the Nile Delta province of Kafr el-Sheikh.

Egyptian farmers are focusing more on grain crops such as wheat, rice and corn, hoping to cash in on a record rise in grain prices, which have sparked riots in several developing countries, including their own.

Higher prices could bring more cash to a largely underdeveloped countryside that has long complained of state neglect, at the expense of the urban poor, who are struggling to keep up with high inflation.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), holding a summit in Rome this week to seek ways to secure food supplies, expects food prices to remain high over the next decade despite a bumper harvest this year, worsening the situation of 850 million people already suffering from chronic hunger worldwide.

Experts blame the surge in prices in part on rising demand from growing economies such as India and China, high oil prices that have pushed up production costs and a big push in biofuel programs that divert land once used for growing food.