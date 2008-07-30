Karadzic's legacy hangs heavily over Bosnia

By Maja Zuvela and Daria Sito-Sucic

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Genocide, siege and massacre are for many people in Bosnia more than just words on Radovan Karadzic's indictment. They represent years of suffering, dead friends and nightmares that will always haunt them.

"Karadzic took my life, he stole my youth, he stole everything," said Edna, a woman who was 19 when Bosnian Serbs started their 43-month siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.

Karadzic, the Bosnian Serb president during Bosnia's 1992-95 war, was taken to a United Nations war crimes tribunal in The Hague on Wednesday to face trial on two genocide charges. His lawyer says Karadzic is confident he can prove his innocence.

Karadzic fought to take Sarajevo as part of a plan to force Muslims and Croats from lands he wanted to link to Serbia.

Mortar bombs and grenades rained on Sarajevo daily, water and power were cut off, and people lived on scarce humanitarian aid. According to the latest figures, 14,300 people were killed in the siege, some shot by snipers while searching for food.

Edna, who declined to be identified by her full name, is handicapped. She was wounded by a shell two years into the war.

"There was a bridge you had to cross to go to get bread or water, our lifeline with the rest of the city," she said. "Each time one of us left home to get water or wood for heating, we parted as if it was the last time we'd see each other."