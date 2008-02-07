Kenya artist paints peace messages in Nairobi slum

By Jack Kimball

NAIROBI (Reuters) - It's a long, thick stroke. The white paint is still wet.

Solomon Muhandi dips his brush again into a small cup, his hands dotted with irregular white spots.

Finishing, Muhandi takes a step back: "Peace Wanted Alive" the sign reads, like hundreds of others the 31-year old has painted all over Kenya's largest slum.

Messages like "Keep Peace" and "Kenya Needs Peace" decorate speed bumps and corrugated iron walls in the Kibera slum, scene of some of the most intense violence as police clashed with opposition protesters and rival tribes fought last month.

Like many Kenyans across east Africa's largest economy, Muhandi says he is sick of violence that has killed 1,000 people since President Mwai Kibaki's disputed December 27 re-election.

Hundreds of thousands more have fled their homes.

But a number of Kenyans have taken it upon themselves to daub graffiti on buildings and decorate parks with peace messages.