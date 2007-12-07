Kenyan voters fret over graft but who is listening?

By Katie Nguyen

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Whichever way Kenyans vote in their elections, most are united by one concern -- corruption.

Eighty-nine percent of Kenyans regard graft as a greater problem in east Africa's biggest economy than unemployment, poverty or insecurity, according to a survey ahead of December 27 parliamentary and presidential polls.

There is a long-standing perception that corruption -- which began with land-grabbing during British colonial times and became institutionalized in successive post-independence regimes -- is endemic in Kenyan life.

And nowhere is it more blatant than on the campaign trail.

With 210 parliamentary seats up for grabs, candidates are handing out cash, snacks, T-shirts and promises of jobs and title deeds in an attempt to get elected.

Almost half the electorate would accept a gift from a candidate vying for public office, according to the survey by the Africa Centre for Open Governance, although 80 percent of those polled denied it would sway their voting intention.

"Corruption has been the main ill in our African society and I think it should be the number one priority at the moment," said John Mbugua, a 29-year-old trader.