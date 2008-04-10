Lost equestrian golds drive Bettina Hoy on

By Robert Woodward

STROUD (Reuters) - On a sideboard in Bettina Hoy's house, a mounted case containing two Olympic gold medals reminds the German of the day she was crowned the best rider in the world.

Unfortunately the medals are copies, presented to Hoy by the German equestrian federation as compensation for her bitter experience at the 2004 Games when she was stripped of her individual and team three-day event titles.

Hoy was flying home to Germany to celebrate when a protest by rival teams robbed her of the medals. Lingering resentment at her treatment in Athens is now propelling her towards the Beijing Games.

"It drives me on -- when I am on the treadmill and tired, I just have to think about Athens and I can run for as long as I have to," she told Reuters at her home in southern England.

"I don't think I have ever been physically fitter than now."

Hoy, who is married to Australia's triple gold medalist Andrew Hoy, agrees she made a mistake when her horse Ringwood Cockatoo crossed the start line twice in the showjumping phase.

But she still gets emotional when discussing how opposing teams battled to take possession of her medals.