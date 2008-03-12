State returns, slowly, to rebel north Ivory Coast

By Peter Murphy

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast (Reuters) - Posting an airmail letter with football-themed stamps at a post office in northern Ivory Coast, Nogo Dissea feels life may be looking up.

Normality is gradually returning to the rebel-held north of the top cocoa producer a year after a power-sharing deal brought hopes of lasting peace to a country split by a 2002/2003 war.

But delays in disarming rebel and government troops are likely to force another postponement of elections due by June.

"This is the first time I've sent post. I hope it'll get there," Dissea said, clutching a letter to the French family he worked for until they fled in 2002, when the north fell to rebels during the civil war, leaving it without state services.

The post office in the rebel capital Bouake reopened late last year after a five-year shutdown. Rows of rented post boxes are crammed with dusty envelopes awaiting collection, and staff sift sacks of undelivered mail dating back to the war period -- including bills from a mobile phone company long since wound up.

Thousands of teachers and medical workers who fled during the fighting have returned to schools and hospitals across the north. Lectures have resumed at Bouake's nursing college, which served as the New Forces rebels' administrative headquarters.

"People started coming back when things got better and now we're building," said builder Abou Dramane Diarra, 39, toiling on a row of half-finished villas. One Bouake estate agent even said the returnees have started a mini property boom.