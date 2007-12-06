Europe dream turns sour for African migrant youth

By Henrique Almeida and Pascal Fletcher

COVA DA MOURA, Portugal (Reuters) - The dream of a new life that brought their parents from Africa has turned sour for thousands of youngsters across Europe who are grappling with unemployment and bitterness in run-down city ghettos.

In Lisbon's biggest African quarter Cova da Moura -- "the Moor's hideout" -- young black youths lounge against battered cars and graffiti-painted walls, smoking marijuana, chatting and complaining of discrimination and police brutality.

Portugal, once a major colonial power in Africa, has about 300,000 African immigrants. Similar complaints can be heard from second-generation African Europeans in other countries like Spain and France, where frustration and resentment among children of migrants has boiled over into violent street riots.

"My Dad from Cape Verde worked for 30 years in construction and now he's all broken up. He earns a pension of 150 euros a month, which is nothing," said Nuno, a 26-year-old jobless youth who was recently released after serving 7 years in jail.

"Because of my criminal record, I can't find a decent job," he added. He declined to say what he was jailed for, dismissing his crime as "things that happen in life."

As European and African leaders prepare for a weekend summit in Lisbon aimed at boosting ties between the world's biggest trading bloc and the poorest continent, many Africans living in Europe wonder if they have the better life their parents sought.

"I don't do anything ... you could say I'm retired," said 27-year-old Vitor "V," leaning against a wall dressed in a red tracksuit, trainers and wearing sunglasses. He gave his profession as "rapper," but said he wasn't performing.