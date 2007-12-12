Egyptian army weighs in on disputed Nile island

By Jonathan Wright

QURSAYA ISLAND, Egypt (Reuters) - The Egyptian flag flaps in the breeze between two army tents, an unwelcome symbol of state power in a confrontation between the government and the independent-minded inhabitants of an island in the Nile.

Under army protection, dredgers are working round the clock to reshape Qursaya island, a low-lying undeveloped expanse of reeds, farmland and country houses just a short ferry ride from the bustling centre of the Egyptian capital Cairo.

When a squadron of soldiers armed with assault rifles landed in surgeon Mohamed Moustafa's garden on the eastern shore late in November, the islanders reacted quickly.

Grabbing clubs and staves, they rushed to the river bank and confronted the landing. Some dug shallow graves while others wrapped themselves in white shrouds and lay in the mud, trying to send the message they would die sooner than leave the land.

They were already on high alert because for the past few months state officials have been refusing to accept rent from the Qursaya families, many of whom have been living there for generations and have converted the land from swamp to farmland.

The islanders say successive governments have tried to intimidate them into leaving and they suspect the authorities will cite rent arrears as grounds for evicting them. They say army contractors have already covered two acres of farmland with rock, destroying a rice crop.