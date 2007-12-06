Specialist doctors a vanishing breed in Iraq

By Aseel Kami

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Ear, nose and throat specialist Abu Samir laments that he has only one colleague left to call after an exodus that has robbed Iraq of about 70 percent of its most qualified doctors.

"My phone book became empty. Out of 50 numbers, I find one name left from the specialists I know," said the 66-year-old, who asked not to give his full name.

Specialist doctors have fled Baghdad and other cities in scores since the 2003 invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, with most going abroad or to the relative safety of Kurdistan in the north.

Once the elite of Baghdad society, medical specialists quickly became a target for insurgents, militias and kidnappers in search of rich ransoms.

Of the 2,327 doctors with 15-20 years experience registered as specialists, 60-70 percent have left Iraq, said Nadhim Abdul-Hameed Qassim, head of the official Iraqi Doctors' Syndicate.

Among senior consultants with even more experience, as many as 80 percent have fled, he said.

"These are people who are really the pillars of the medical system of Iraq," he said. "The replacements are new graduates whom I really cannot trust."