History looms behind Kenyan crisis

By David Lewis

NAIVASHA, Kenya (Reuters) - Although they are from different tribes, Peter and Sospeter have much in common: they do the same job, are roughly the same age and practically share the same first name.

Now Kenya's ethnic clashes have landed the two men -- one a Kikuyu of the tribe of President Mwai Kibaki, the other a Luo like opposition leader Raila Odinga -- in hospital. There, thanks to a shortage of space in the midst of a flood of violent injuries, they share the same bed.

Sospeter Odipo, a Luo, said he doesn't mind sharing a bed with fellow flower-farmer Peter Ndungu, a Kikuyu, but he says he can no longer live alongside Kikuyus. He plans to return to Kisumu in his western tribal homeland.

Outside the hospital gates, their communities fire arrows and chuck rocks at each other in the latest post-poll clash.

A month or so ago, few could have believed the tension exposed by elections in a country best known for tourism would prompt conflict that has killed 1,000, displaced 300,000 and been called "ethnic cleansing" by the United States and others.

"It was there the whole time but people didn't want to acknowledge it," said Paul Brennan, a missionary who has worked in Kenya for the last 30 years.

"It is about land. It is about jealousy, exacerbated by politics -- the spark was the election."