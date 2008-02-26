India looks at sporting life beyond cricket

By Sanjay Rajan

MUMBAI, India (Reuters) - Cricket is not the only sport in India -- that is the message that Olympic officials in the country of 1.1 billion people are trying to get across.

Cricket became a national obsession following India's surprise victory in the 1983 World Cup while interest in other sports dwindled for lack of success in the international arena.

India has the largest global television cricket audience but, with the world's fastest growing major economy after China, is attracting interest from other spectator sports keen to tap into the market, including soccer, Formula One and golf.

Indian Olympic Association president Suresh Kalmadi believes the time has come for India to move on from being a one-sport country and expects the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in two years' time to be the catalyst for the change.

The 2010 Games will be the first major, multi-discipline event that India has hosted since the Asian Games in 1982.

"This is a great incentive to promote Olympic sports in the country," Kalmadi said. "We want to change (corporate) mindset through the Commonwealth Games.

"Unfortunately (funding from) the industry all goes to cricket. If they get one gold medal for the country, the kind of mileage the company will get will be considerably more than what they get in cricket.