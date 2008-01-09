Old cricket debate takes offbeat twist

By John Mehaffey

LONDON (Reuters) - A long-standing debate about the merits of wicketkeeper-batsmen took an offbeat twist last week when Matt Prior was dropped from the England test side.

Although averaging 40.14 in 10 tests with the bat, Prior paid the price for fallible keeping in a losing series in Sri Lanka and will miss next month's tour to New Zealand.

Chairman of selectors David Graveney was unable to contact Prior to tell him personally that he had been dropped because his mobile phone number had changed. To add to Graveney's discomfort, the player's agent could not help.

Prior's agent is Alec Stewart, third in a triumvirate of distinguished England wicketkeeper-batsmen, and, apart from failing to locate the Sussex player, a man of renowned efficiency. Since Stewart retired in 2003, England have tried and rejected three successors, even though Graveney hinted that Prior's exile might be temporary.

In the 1930s, Les Ames was a cultured batsman skilled enough to play test cricket as a specialist. Taking the gloves at a time when runs from a keeper were regarded as an unexpected bonus, he averaged 40.56 in 47 tests and compiled 102 first-class centuries.

Alan Knott, another man of Kent, averaged 32.75 and scored five centuries in a career stretching from 1967 to 1981. As a pure wicketkeeper he was the best of the three and maybe the best ever.

Stewart was a wonderful attacking opening bat at the start of the 1990s, as twin centuries against West Indies in Barbados testify. Unselfishly he agreed to take the gloves for most of his career, dropping down the order and averaging 34.92 while keeping wicket.