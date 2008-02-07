Turk Cypriots warily eye Greek poll

By Gareth Jones

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Turkish Cypriots are anxiously awaiting the outcome of an election this month in the Greek Cypriot south that could cement partition of the Mediterranean island they share and wreck Turkey's ties with Europe.

President Tassos Papadopoulos, who led Greek Cypriots into rejection of a U.N.-backed Cyprus reunification plan in 2004, is seeking re-election in the February 17 poll but a strong challenge from two rivals is likely to force a second round on February 24.

Victory for the hawkish Papadopoulos, who enjoys a small lead in opinion polls, would dash Turkish Cypriot hopes of a swift end to their international isolation and hobble Turkey's efforts to revive its stalled European Union entry bid.

"The Greek Cypriot elections are very important for us... We don't have much time, our peoples are becoming more estranged by the day," Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat told Reuters at his residence in Nicosia, Europe's last divided capital.

Talat, whose community supported the 2004 U.N. peace plan, declined to comment on the candidates contesting the Greek Cypriot presidency, but said a fresh peace drive was essential.

"The status quo is not sustainable or fair because ... we are isolated. This election is really the last chance (for change)."

Cyprus comprises an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south -- a wealthy EU member state which has adopted the euro and is home to 80 percent of the island's one million people -- and a poorer Turkish Cypriot north recognized only by Turkey.