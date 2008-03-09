Arab entrepreneurs seek new riches south of Sahara

By Daniel Flynn

DAKAR (Reuters) - Centuries before European colonialists carved up Africa, Arab traders marveled at the profits to be reaped in the fabled lands south of the Sahara.

"In the country of Ghana, gold grows in the sand as carrots do and is plucked at sunrise," wrote Ibn al-Faqih, a 9th-century chronicler.

Arab investors, flush with revenue from record oil prices, once again see golden opportunities in Africa. From waterfront resorts in Cape Town to phone networks in Democratic Republic of Congo, they are pouring in billions of dollars.

"The opportunities which you see in Africa, you don't see them anywhere else in the world," said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, head of the Dubai World conglomerate, after signing a $800 million deal this year for a free trade zone in Senegal.

Lebanese merchants have been a familiar sight along Africa's western coast for more than a century, earning a living as middle-men trading everything from diamonds to cloth.

But the new wave of Arab investment is by big companies from the Middle East and North Africa, well equipped to challenge European rivals that thrived in sheltered post-colonial markets.

Decades of corruption and conflict in Africa have deterred many investors from anything but the easy profits of oil and minerals. But the continent is now enjoying its strongest growth since independence and more than a billion consumers are thirsting for goods and services.