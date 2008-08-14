Romania debates religion's role in schools

By Marius Zaharia

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The school priest wanted to convert Andrei to Romania's Orthodox Christianity, because his school could not hire a teacher for religion classes for the 12-year-old Adventist.

"Some of my classmates push me outside the door before their religion class, others ask me why am I not Orthodox, the same way the priest had asked my parents," said Andrei.

"God helps me forgive them, but I don't like these jokes," said the boy, who did not give his last name, fearing problems at his school near Bucharest's city centre.

Students like Andrei from minority religions hope planned education reforms, meant to modernize curricula and overhaul religious instruction, will help them feel more welcome in this Black Sea state.

But in recent months, the powerful Orthodox Church has put pressure on the government to water down these reforms, seen by many observers as a litmus test of the European Union member's efforts to combat religious, sexual and ethnic discrimination.

Around 90 percent of the population belong to the Orthodox Church and three-quarters say they trust it, making it Romania's most popular institution. Only one in five people trusts parliament, which has been tainted by corruption scandals.

As parliament prepares to debate the education reforms -- expected before elections in November -- non governmental organizations are pressing for substantial changes, but they face opposition from the influential clergy.