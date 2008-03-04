Alitalia plan to quit airport bad news for Milan

By Ian Simpson and Valentina Za

MILAN (Reuters) - It earns a mention in many travelers' lists of Europe's worst airports: Malpensa, built to be a trend-setter for Italy's fashion capital, may be the hub that never was.

Alitalia has proposed cutting flights through the airport as part of a corporate survival plan, and business people and politicians in northern Italy believe such a move would harm the region's status as Italy's economic powerhouse.

Praised when it opened 10 years ago for the low-key design of its interiors, Malpensa was intended to be one of Europe's top five airports.

In 2006 Malpensa -- whose name in Italian suggests bad thoughts -- ranked 15th for passengers, according to industry group Airports Council International.

"Ten years ago they were considered the Milan airport. Now they are just one of the airports around Milan," said Diogenis Papiomytis, an aviation analyst for consultancy Frost & Sullivan, of Italy's second-busiest airport.

Last year 24 million passengers passed through Malpensa's dull green and beige terminals, nine million short of the target set a decade ago for 2005. That figure -- 33 million -- was achieved by Rome's Fiumicino.

"It's a lousy airport, poorly designed and an embarrassment to the Italian country," Mitchell Handler, a U.S. executive with International Accessories Corp., told Reuters after arriving at Malpensa. "We use it because we have to."