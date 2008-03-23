Zimbabwe's whites fear vote will change little

By Cris Chinaka

HARARE (Reuters) - Like many white Zimbabweans, James Douglas wonders if he will still be a political punching bag for President Robert Mugabe after Saturday's election.

Mugabe faces his biggest challenge in nearly three decades of rule in the March 29 polls. The defection of two senior officials from his ruling ZANU-PF party has raised hopes among his opponents of political and economic change.

But these hopes are not shared by Douglas and other whites, who lost power with independence from Britain in 1980 and who feel like political scapegoats in a country whose leader regularly decries Western conspiracies and interference.

"If the elections were going to be fair, I don't think the outcome would be in any doubt. But I don't think that will be the case and people are expecting more of the same," said Douglas, whose 200-hectare farm was seized as part of Mugabe's controversial land reforms.

The 54-year-old was uneasy during the interview, tapping the coffee table and scanning the outdoor cafe for eavesdroppers, always a concern in a country where human rights groups say abuses are common.

"I am very uncomfortable with this whole subject," he said. "I don't like talking about our problems in isolation because that is what the politicians are trying to do, to pin a special tag on us as whites."

Zimbabwe's white population, estimated to have shrunk to about 40,000 out of a total population for Zimbabwe of around 13 million, has kept a low political profile since 2000 when Mugabe started seizing white-owned commercial farms for landless blacks with little or no experience in agriculture.