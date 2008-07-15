Riches trump risk for Honduran gold miners

By Gustavo Palencia

EL CORPUS, Honduras (Reuters) - In the mountains of southern Honduras, hundreds of small-scale miners are scraping out tiny quantities of increasingly precious gold but their fervor could be threatening their lives and the environment.

Artisanal miners wielding pickaxes use diesel generators to illuminate narrow mine-shafts in one of Central America's poorest nations. Many then use dangerous amounts of toxic mercury to extract the metal from the rocks they chip out.

Government officials say the number of freelance miners looking for gold in Honduras has increased from around 200 several years ago to more than 1,000 now.

More and more people have taken up prospecting as the price of gold has nearly tripled over five years.

"I started mining eight months ago because I saw that the price was going up," said Geovani Zepeda, 26, in the tiny town of El Corpus.

Zepeda, who was introduced to the trade by his father, said the price paid for the tiny bits of gold he recovers has nearly doubled since he started.

"At first they paid me 170 lempiras ($9) a gram, now they pay me 320 lempiras ($17)," he said.