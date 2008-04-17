Phinney's cycling pedigree shining through

By Martyn Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - For the son of an Olympic gold medalist and a Tour de France stage winner it took Taylor Phinney a while to follow in their tire tracks but now he is being hailed as the next big name in American cycling.

Phinney is only 17, still at High School in Boulder, Colorado, and two years ago he had barely ridden a bike competitively. His passion when living in Italy as a boy was Inter Milan rather than watching the Giro.

But, inevitably with the genes he has, something clicked his gears and now he is making up for lost time, already earning comparisons with seven-times Tour winner Lance Armstrong.

Phinney is the son of Connie Carpenter-Phinney, road race gold medalist at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, and Davis Phinney, who in 1986 became the first American to win a road stage of the Tour de France, though for the last eight years he has been bravely battling Parkinson's disease.

At the recent world track championships in Manchester, young Phinney, still a novice on indoor boards, finished eighth in the individual pursuit to book his place at the Beijing Olympics.

"It didn't really hit me until recently that I was born to go fast at something," he told Reuters.

"I knew I had some of it in my genes so a couple of years ago I gave it a try and loved it. It has just snowballed. I love soccer but I think my head was turning towards cycling."